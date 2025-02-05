Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites established a five-point buffer back to third-placed Burnley and kept a two point gap back to second-placed Sheffield United through Saturday’s 7-0 hammering of Cardiff at Elland Road.

The Clarets lost ground by being held to a goalless draw at Portsmouth as Chris Wilder’s Blades kept two points behind Leeds with a 1-0 triumph at Derby County. Two days later, fourth-placed Sunderland then joined Burnley on 58 points through a dramatic 3-2 victory at Middlesbrough on Monday night but having played one extra game.

Due to their involvement in the FA Cup, Burnley then played again on Tuesday night as a home fixture against Oxford United presented the chance for Scott Parker’s side to move second. The Clarets took full advantage, recording a 1-0 success that took them into the division’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference above Sheffield United, albeit having played one game more.

It all means Leeds now sit just two-points clear in the automatic promotion places ahead of Wednesday night’s clash at Coventry City which now acts as their game in hand on Burnley.