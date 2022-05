Everton were denied a first-half opener as Richarlison's free-kick came back off the crossbar and Palace went ahead in the 23rd minute through Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagles then doubled their advantage 15 minutes later through Jordan Ayew but the Toffees pulled a goal back nine minutes into the second half through Michael Keane.

Richarlison then drew the Toffees level with 15 minutes left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a dramatic winner with just five minutes remaining.