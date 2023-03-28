Ex Republic of Ireland international forward Long is in his second spell with Reading with whom the the 36-year-old’s career in England first began back in 2005 upon his switch from Cork City. One of Long’s first outings for the Royals came against Leeds at Elland Road which marked a special occasion for the forward who grew up supporting Leeds due to the club’s strong influx of Irish players under former boss David O’Leary. Upon stepping out against Leeds at the club’s famous home, Long has revealed how one of those Irish players in Gary Kelly made facing the Whites even more special.

Speaking on the Kay and Ash: Share Your Voice podcast, Long was asked who he supported as a youngster and his reasons and revealed: "I was a Leeds United fan. It sounds a bit random but when I was young, there were a lot of Irish there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously David O'Leary was manager, there was Gary Kelly, Ian Harte - who I had the pleasure of playing alongside later in my career. There was Robbie Keane who went there so there was a bit of an Irish connection.

SUPPORT: For Leeds United from Reading forward Shane Long. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

"I started following them and they ended up getting to the Champions League semi-finals and becoming an unbelievable team. That was my team when I was a kid and the first year I came over here I managed to play at Elland Road which was incredible for me, being a Leeds fan.

"Being shy and young I asked our kit man to ask their kit man for Gary Kelly's shirt, and he said no problem. Five minutes later, there was a knock at the door and the kit man says 'Shane, there's someone at the door for you.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad