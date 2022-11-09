Incredible but awful and a big Leeds United warning plus cup reality in Whites must: Tony Dorigo

It's very clear that we have got one hell of a strong group here at Leeds United and that the spirit in amongst it all is wonderful. That, for me, is a huge positive, not that I thought any different. But the opposite side is that you can't keep doing that same kind of stuff and you can't keep playing like we did against Bournemouth.

There was some wonderful stuff from Leeds during Saturday's 4-3 victory but my goodness there was some awful stuff in there as well and it all seems so strange because the start we made was perfect with Rodrigo's early penalty.

Every time we put in a very good performance so Chelsea and the second half against Arsenal for example, when it comes to the follow-up games against the teams that supposedly we are supposed to be in and around and beating, we've been really poor. I thought that might be the case against Bournemouth after the Liverpool win and the first goal is so important. We got it and I thought 'great'. But even then we still looked so easy to open up at the back and that was the frustration.

WHITES SAVIOURS: Young duo Crysencio Summerville, left, and Willy Gnonto, right, after Summerville's 84th-minute winner in Saturday's crazy 4-3 victory against Bournemouth at Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

We probably should have been 3-1 down at half-time as Kieffer Moore had a great chance too and all this after we got the start that we wanted. It was a really strange performance in that first half. We just didn't get the balance right and we allowed them too much space.

We are obviously very, very good with our closing down but once we get bypassed we look so open and that happened time and time again at will. We got to half-time 2-1 down but then Willy Gnonto came on and I have seen him play a lot for Italy.

From what I had seen and his ability to be able to handle that type of pressure and intensity and expectation and perform as he has done for Italy, I knew he was made of stern stuff. I suppose it was a slight surprise to me that we hadn't seen him earlier.

But we saw him in that second half and we saw exactly why, yet we still had to go 3-1 down which was just awful because we were pushing on and once again we were so open on the counter attack down the right hand side this time and 3-1 down. But every time Gnonto got the ball, he just looked so comfortable and to think he's only just turned 19 is quite incredible.

He was making the right decisions and he was doing the things that you wanted him to like running towards the corner flag or just keeping the ball and there was always a reason for the things he was trying to do. His decision making was great and of course we can all see the speed and ability that he has got, as shown with that great run for Crysencio Summerville's winner. That was fantastic.

To do all of that and then to play the weight of pass that he did was absolutely superb to set up Summerville who did it once again with another late winner. I've been hearing a lot about Summerville this season and last year, how good he is in training and what great ability he's got and we saw it in fits and starts in certain games when he came on.

But now he is getting more and more confident and he is a player that certainly wants to get the ball to his feet. He is so comfortable with that ball but his goals are rather important as well and it was another brilliant one at the end.

Overall, it's clear that we have got plenty to improve upon and we can and must improve as you can't keep playing like that. You won't get away with it, it's as simple as that. On the flip side, the boys are together, they are believing and we have got some young players who are showing just what they can do when they are given that opportunity.

But we have also got to be realistic in that those young players will have those days and then there will be other days where they won't. The whole squad needs to kind of stick together and improve in certain areas. Every team can always get better but we've got certain stuff that we certainly need to work on.

Pascal Struijk said the goals that Leeds were conceding were down to silly and simple mistakes and I'm sure that Jesse Marsch doesn't send them out to play like that. But I'm sure there's a balance to be had and one straight ball over the top or out wide can't keep beating you and you can't leave a man at the back post or not go with your runner.

I'm sure that they work on all of these things on the training ground and I kind of agree with Pascal to a point in that there are some individual errors that are just so obvious to everyone. If the players just don't do those then suddenly things will look very different. I think there was always a question mark about whether Jesse's tactics would work and I think that the more the players understood and got used to what he was after, I think they've got better and better at it.

But I'd also suggest that if we actually took a better percentage of our chances then things would look very, very different. If you add that to cutting out the individual mistakes then, once again, things would look different again.

I think it's quite tough in that it's looking like the tactics are worse than they actually are and once we get those things right I think things will be a good bit better. But we can't keep saying that. We have to see it on the pitch. Tonight's Carabao Cup clash at Wolves is next and we all understand in the modern game that the league is all important. It's as simple as that. We have to survive and we have to make sure that in each and every Premier League game we play that we are ready for it.

When a cup game comes along there's certainly an opportunity to look at something slightly different, always with the Premier League in mind and it's important in other ways as well just to allow certain plays that haven't had many minutes. I'm talking about the likes of Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente recently, Matesusz Klich and what have you. This gives them a chance to get out there as well and get some minutes which make them more valuable again for when a Premier League game comes around.