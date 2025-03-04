Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals Burnley conceded for the first time in 12 league games against Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets’ game-in-hand at the Cardiff City Stadium saw Scott Parker’s side get back to winning ways after a second-string XI bowed out of the FA Cup to Preston North End over the weekend.

Burnley’s 2-1 win in South Wales has cut United’s lead to five points ahead of third place, trimming the Whites’ automatic promotion safety net after Daniel Farke’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each team in the automatic promotion race has played 35 games this season with 11 remaining as Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley enter the home straight of the campaign.

Burnley’s result over Cardiff did, however, come at a price, as James Trafford conceded for the first time in 12 Championship matches. The Clarets have still only allowed 10 league goals this season.

Due to Leeds’ fixture scheduling, which sees the Whites take on John Mousinho’s Portsmouth on Sunday lunchtime later this week, Farke’s side could be level on points with Sheffield United by kick-off at Fratton Park, and just two ahead of Burnley. Both teams play next on Saturday, a day before Leeds’ encounter which was moved by broadcasters.