Leeds United's hopes of automatic promotion took a huge blow on Friday night at QPR. It was a performance that failed to inspire and the result leaves Leeds needing results elsewhere to go their way over the next week.

It's not over yet, of course, but if Ipswich Town win their two games in hand it will be. The Whites are now at the mercy of the Tractor Boys results and they'll be praying Kieran McKenna's side fall short at Hull City this evening and again against Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Ahead of tonight's game then, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at some of the headlines and transfer rumours out there.

Summerville 'Slot's priority'

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly made Crysencio Summerville one of his first summer transfer targets. Slot appears to be all set to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield come the end of the season and the current Feyenoord manager has seemingly wasted no time in identifying possible recruits to freshen up the Reds squad.

According to a Dutch outlet 1908.nl, via Anfield Sector, Slot is 'wild' about the Leeds winger Summerville, who has been linked to a host of clubs as the transfer window approaches. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa are all said to be interested in the 22-year-old's services following a remarkable season at Elland Road.

Summerville has bagged 20 goals and assisted 10 more this season for the Whites in all competitions and it's that form that saw him named Championship Player of the Season earlier this month. The Dutchman struggled to shine on Friday night at Loftus Road but he'll be keen to do all he can to help Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, even if it's via the play-offs.

Promotion would seem to ensure Leeds remain in the driver's seat when it comes to his future but should the Whites miss out, they could be forced to sell their star man.

Summerville and Slot have Feyenoord as a club in common but the winger left the Netherlands to join Leeds the season before the manager arrived at the club. Slot was said to have an interest in taking the winger back to Rotterdam last summer.

Davis tipped to break Ipswich record

Former Leeds United man Leif Davis continues to be linked away from Ipswich Town as his first season in the Championship edges towards a conclusion. The left-back has recorded 20 assists for the Tractor Boys this season and he'll be looking to add to that as Ipswich look to leapfrog Leeds and move into the automatic promotion spots.

The likes of West Ham and Newcastle have been linked to his signature and as highlighted by Football League World, if Davis is to leave Portman Road this summer, it seems any move would smash the club's transfer record.

