Ince regularly took on the Whites with the Red Devils in the first half of the 1990s and will be looking on as the fierce rivals lock horns in this weekend's Premier League showdown at LS11.

The 15th-placed Whites are ten positions and 17 points behind Ince's former side who sit fifth but the ex-Red Devils midfielder has sounded a strong warning about what Ralf Rangnick's team will encounter in West Yorkshire.

Ince says he relished his visits to Elland Road - but says the current day team must be braced for what to expect, and particularly the work rate of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WARNING: From ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince, centre, pictured in action for the Red Devils against Leeds United back in April 1994, sandwiched by Brian Deane, left, and Chris Fairclough, right. Picture by Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT via Getty Images.

"I loved playing at Leeds," said Ince, speaking to Genting Casino.

"We know the history between Leeds and Man United, but I love their fans, they’re amazing.

"I was so glad they made it back to the Premier League.

"The atmosphere at Elland Road is electric, it’s hostile, you can hear the abuse and the shouting.

"You’ve got to be mentally tough but I loved it there.

"Leeds are fighting for their lives at the moment, so this is a game you’d fancy United to win.

"But if they don’t have the character, they’ll get beaten. Leeds don’t stop running, and United’s players don’t seem to want to run back."