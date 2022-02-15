Paul Ince makes declaration about Leeds United fans and fires stern warning to Manchester United
Paul Ince has declared his love for Leeds United's supporters and fired a strong warning to Manchester United ahead of Sunday's showdown at Elland Road.
Ince regularly took on the Whites with the Red Devils in the first half of the 1990s and will be looking on as the fierce rivals lock horns in this weekend's Premier League showdown at LS11.
The 15th-placed Whites are ten positions and 17 points behind Ince's former side who sit fifth but the ex-Red Devils midfielder has sounded a strong warning about what Ralf Rangnick's team will encounter in West Yorkshire.
Ince says he relished his visits to Elland Road - but says the current day team must be braced for what to expect, and particularly the work rate of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.
"I loved playing at Leeds," said Ince, speaking to Genting Casino.
"We know the history between Leeds and Man United, but I love their fans, they’re amazing.
"I was so glad they made it back to the Premier League.
"The atmosphere at Elland Road is electric, it’s hostile, you can hear the abuse and the shouting.
"You’ve got to be mentally tough but I loved it there.
"Leeds are fighting for their lives at the moment, so this is a game you’d fancy United to win.
"But if they don’t have the character, they’ll get beaten. Leeds don’t stop running, and United’s players don’t seem to want to run back."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.