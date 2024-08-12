'Inability' - Leeds United fans on Portsmouth draw, Whites man 'misery' and Elland Road boos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United were unable to start their new Championship promotion bid with a victory – and the club’s fans were not particularly impressed.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Portsmouth at Elland Road.

NEIL GREWER

This was a game Leeds should have won – and within the first 15 minutes, but almost lost. It’s two points dropped in an entertaining game but ultimately a disappointing outcome.

'NIGHTMARE': For Leeds United new boy Jayden Bogle, pictured on the heels of Portsmouth's Samuel Silvera. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Leeds hit the woodwork more times in the first 10 minutes than Pompey had credible shots all game. At times Portsmouth’s ‘tackling’ was more suited to Headingley than Elland Road and time wasting was ‘top class’.

However they took their chances, helped somewhat by Illan Meslier’s inability to keep out two stoppable shots and disorganised defending, particularly when Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo seemed confused as to their respective positions and vacated the right-back position.

On a positive note, I was pleased to see Mateo Joseph start the game and put in a good display and was encouraged by Daniel Farke making multiple substitutions earlier than usual in an attempt to influence the game.

The substitutions seemed wise in principle but were not as effective as hoped because Pompey gained a foothold in the game although Brenden Aaronson did manage the equaliser and should have won the game with the last kick.

Men of the match: Ethan Ampadu (faultless and kept going)/Dan James (great threat).

ANDY RHODES

As we learned last season, the Championship serves up unparalleled chaos on a weekly basis.

After Leeds United were involved in more than their fair share last season, you would have hoped that we would be spared a baptism of fire on the opening weekend. Unfortunately, we don’t do things the easy way.

Willy Gnonto looked sharp while it was good to see Pascal Struijk return and Mateo Joseph get a start. League One champions Portsmouth were always going to fancy themselves with this being something of a free hit. The pressure will grow for Leeds as, for us, there is no such thing.

Perhaps it will take a couple of games for Daniel Farke’s men to get up to speed. After all, we reached 90 points last season after an opening-day draw with Cardiff City last season. We do need some fresh faces, though. We need a cutting edge. We were told that a full 49ers pre-season would give us the advantage we missed last campaign. Let’s see if it comes to fruition.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

DAVID WATKINS

This was pretty much a re-run of the Cardiff City opener last season! Leeds dominant, but not watertight defensively and not clinical enough up front.

Willy Gnonto blasted against the bar when he should have scored while Ethan Ampadu’s header and Ilia Gruev’s free-kick were more unlucky to hit the frame of the goal as Leeds flew out of the traps. Then, when referee Oliver Langford pointed to the spot after Dan James was felled and Pascal Struijk scored, we seemed to be on our way.

Sadly, a lapse of concentration left a huge gap for a Pompey equaliser and then a poor headed clearance and a fine shot put Pompey ahead before the break. Leeds responded well with a Gnonto solo goal and, hey presto, it was 2-2, just as that Cardiff game ended.

It looked bleak again as a dubious penalty was conceded and scored in added time but back came Leeds to equalise; Brenden Aaronson scoring with a deflected shot. He should then have won it for Leeds seconds later but pulled his shot wide. It’s early days but Leeds look a tad short if we are to put sides to the sword regularly.

Man of the match: It would be unfair to single anyone out, everyone had their moments.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United could and should have opened their new season with a 4-3 victory but in the last seconds of injury time, substitute Brenden Aaronson put an easy chance wide and the Whites had to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Leeds could have had the game won inside the opening 10 minutes. First, Willy Gnonto hit the bar, then Ampadu did the same with a header before Gruev hit the post with a free-kick. They did take the lead when Dan James was felled in the area and Pascal Struijk stroked home the penalty. Leeds’ goal seemed to encourage Portsmouth and they were back level before the half-hour mark and then ahead just before the break.

The Leeds defence looked porous as Jayden Bogle struggled on his first league start, but he wasn’t the only defender found wanting. Gnonto fired Leeds level with a superb run and shot in the first minute of the second period.

With the game in injury time, Bogle capped a miserable day for him when he gave away a penalty. Callum Lang rolled the penalty past Illan Meslier. Joel Piroe then found Aaronson who fired into the bottom corner of the net. With time nearly up, Aaronson put another shot wide of the post this time.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

MIKE GILL

This game was like a crazy, thrilling, but nausea-inducing theme park ride. United started with all guns blazing and hit the bar three times before Pascal Struijk calmly dispatched his penalty effort after 10 minutes.

A nice, routine, comfortable win seemed to be on the cards before Elias Sorensen put Portsmouth level with a fine effort 13 minutes later. Disaster struck just before half-time when Callum Lang scored from long range. The Whites left the field to a silence which was even punctuated by a few boos.

Willy Gnonto put United back in the game early in the second half and so it was game on once again. As the second half raced to its conclusion, there was more drama as Portsmouth were awarded a dubious penalty.Jayden Bogle brought Christian Saydee down after being manhandled by him but the offence occurred outside the area and after initial hesitation, the referee pointed to the spot.

Lang converted the penalty to shock the home crowd. But more was to come as substitute Brenden Aaronson put the Whites level and almost added a winner with seconds remaining. Wow…

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.