Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper has issued a heartfelt tribute to close friend and teammate Luke Ayling following the latter's Elland Road exit.

Ayling leaves Leeds after seven-and-a-half years having played under several managers during one of the club's most successful periods in recent history. The 32-year-old lined up alongside Cooper 150 times in United colours, as the club charted a path from mid-table in the Championship to the heights of the Premier League.

Following confirmation of Ayling's loan move to fellow second tier club Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening, Cooper released a statement on his personal social media accounts.

"Think I speak for everyone, there isn’t many who come and get us like Bill. I’d want him in the trenches with me everyday of the week.

"Enjoyed the highest of highs and dragged each other through the tough times. Gonna miss you pal. Nothing but respect," Cooper wrote, signing off as 'Skip'.

Ayling departs with the club's best wishes having served Leeds admirably over the last eight seasons. The player also released a statement of his own shortly after joining Boro, thanking United supporters for their backing throughout his time at the club.

"I came to Leeds 8 years ago with a fiancee and I leave with an amazing wife, two beautiful children and memories that I will never forget," it reads.

