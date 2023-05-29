Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Sunday’s limp showing, relegation, a next manager wish and the only men spared Elland Road anger.

NEIL GREWER

This was a game to sum up the season. Once again more possession, more shots (19 v 11), more corners (12 v 3) but fewer shots on target (2 v 7) and much less quality when it mattered and whilst the score flattered Spurs, the result did not.

ANOTHER CHANCE GONE: Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen holds his head after blasting an effort over the bar as Weston McKennie, centre, looks on. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds are simply the architects of their own downfall with the first three goals being easily avoidable (and at such crucial times). Even when pressure resulted in faint hope with Jack Harrison’s goal, within two minutes the hope evaporated following more calamitous defending.

Spurs seemed to score every time they entered the Leeds penalty box and Harry Kane has rarely had such an easy ride to score a brace. The fourth goal from Lucas Moura was a delight to watch from a Spurs perspective or unacceptable from a Leeds perspective.

Enough said – no point analysing now – Leeds need the ownership sorted followed by a swift top-class managerial appointment and then a clear out of players who can find new suitors. Ctrl/alt/delete.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

ANDY RHODES

How is everyone feeling after Sunday’s game? Devastated? Relieved? For many fans this will hurt but others will just be glad that the season is over. There was a party atmosphere in the Cheese Wedge concourse and the stands before and throughout the game with songs from the Championship era and beyond ringing around the ground.

That’s where Leeds now find themselves heading. Over the course of the season the board and the team have both been at fault. There’s little wonder that many fans want to see the whole lot thrown in the bin. The fourth Spurs goal summed up how Leeds’ season has run out of steam. At full time, only players from the Marcelo Bielsa era were spared the crowd’s anger.

This season has seemed such a far cry from the Bielsa years. We were successful, enjoyed watching football and the club felt together. Now, everything that was there has been lost and we go back to square one. A lot needs to happen in the summer and it needs to happen fast. We can’t afford to keep making mistakes.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, we travelled to Elland Road with a tiny bit of hope but that was dashed inside two minutes as Harry Kane showed one of the things Leeds have struggled with all season; taking our chances.

Leeds had openings, particularly in the first half, but hitting the target with just two of 19 attempts was yet another example of what we are missing. Add to that, four sloppy goals conceded in a manner we have again seen so many times all season and the other issue we failed to deal with – a weak and ineffective defence – just about killed us off in this game as it has our season, and last season if truth be told.

The issues we have struggled with this term are exactly the same ones that led us to a final-day salvation last year. We just didn’t learn anything from that debacle. So, it’s done for this season and it will be the Championship again come August 4th. How long it takes us to get out of it this time around will depend on how we go about fixing all those issues.

Man of the match: Robin Koch.

KEITH INGHAM

The curtain well and truly came down on the season and with it relegation to the Championship. The fight fans hoped was going to be there against Spurs was sadly absent as Leeds left the Premier League with a whimper.

With relegation, massive questions will have to be answered as only Angus Kinnear was present to see Leeds slump to a 4-1 defeat to Spurs. Andrea Radrizzani was probably in Italy finalising his takeover of Italian side Sampdoria. The sooner he’s gone the better.

The club, as I’ve said many times, is a complete mess. The hard work of Marcelo Bielsa has gone to ruins and something has to change, starting with the ownership of the club. If the 49ers don’t want us they need to sell their shares to somebody who sees a future for a club that has fallen to pieces in two seasons.

It’s not going to be easy getting back to the Premier League at the first attempt but fans at least need to see a board that is forward thinking and bring back some pride in the white shirt of Leeds. The only good thing through these 10 months and a real constant has been the fans and whatever happens they will support their team.. whatever league they are in.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison. At least he tried.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United said goodbye to the Premier League without so much as a whimper. Despite Leeds starting with a defensive looking line up, Spurs took the lead from Harry Kane after only two minutes.

Porro added another after half-time before Jack Harrison pulled one back. Kane wrapped things up shortly afterwards and Lucas Moura rubbed more salt into United's wounds shortly before the final whistle. The irony is that had United won they would have been relegated anyway.

The rot started last season when United dispensed with the services of Marcelo Bielsa and replaced him with the ever positive but totally deluded Jesse Marsch. By the time that Javi Gracia arrived on the scene it was almost too late and Sam Allardyce stood no chance at all.

The dominant personality of Victor Orta has landed United with a selection of expensive misfits, Bielsa’s legacy has been squandered and a tough competition in the Championship awaits. Of course we’ll all be back in August but United’s owners have work to do. Let us hope they are capable of the task.