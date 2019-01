A horse-drawn hearse carried Toby’s coffin from his home in Osmondthorpe to Elland Road. And fans gathered outside the East Stand at the stadium and lined the road, applauding as the cortege passed, before Toby then made his final journey to Cottingley Crematorium:



