In photos: How Elland Road, the home of Leeds United has changed over the years

Today marks Leeds United’s 99th birthday and plans are already in place to mark the club’s centenary next year.

Founded in 1919 after the demise of Leeds City FC, next October will mark 100 years since the formation of United and the start of their rich history at Elland Road.

We have trawled the YEP archive to bring you these photos of how the ground has evolved over the years as well as redevelopment plans which never became a reality.

