Alioski ended four years at Leeds this summer after his existing Whites deal expired and talks over a new contract came to an end.

The two parties were unable to reach an agreement which led to the departure of a player who was signed as a winger but ended up being United's first choice left back upon the club's first season back in the Premier League.

Alioski remains a free agent despite continued reports of a switch to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli being on the cards and the North Macedonian international has now issued a farewell video to the Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, the 29-year-old North Macedonian international said: "I want to say some words to Leeds family, to Leeds fans.

"Of course I want to say sorry, I needed time, because for me it was not easy to leave such a big club like Leeds United, amazing fans like Leeds United have.

"I want to say thank you, thank you very much to the Leeds fans, amazing supporters since the first day that they touched my heart. I will never forget these fans.

"Everywhere it's Leeds fans and I will love them forever and the supporters I think are amazing.

FINAL FAREWELL: From Gjanni Alioski who says Leeds United will always be in his heart. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I've never seen supporters like Leeds United have and to the club I want to say to the people around the Leeds United family, thank you, thank you very much.

"Especially also to Andrea Radrizzani, to Victor (Orta), to give me this confidence that I have in these four years, thank you very much - and to the manager Marcelo Bielsa.

"You have the best manager in the world, enjoy this time with him and I want to say to him also thank you very much.

"I will of course miss everybody, the staff and the teammates. Thank you very much to the teammates.

"With them together I reached the dream and we brought the big club back to the Premier League.

"It was the best feeling in my life and these are the best moments that you will never forget and will always be in my heart.

"To the Leeds fans, you will always have a new supporter and this is Gjanni Alioski and I will follow every single game and I will always support Leeds United.

"I want to say to you goodbye, you will always be in my heart and the last time for the Leeds United fans and to say to you goodbye: Marching On Together."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.