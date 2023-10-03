A former Leeds United boss is being tipped to take over at Rangers following his recent departure from a Championship club.

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has been backed for the Rangers job after a sacking up North.

Rangers sacked Michael Beale after the best part of 11 months following a start to the season that has left them seven points behind leaders Celtic. Beale arrived from Queens Park Rangers last winter and put managed steady performance during his time at Ibrox, but a disappointing start to the season has cost him his job.

The search now begins for a new boss, and the likes of Kevin Muscat, Frank Lampard and Chris Wilder are said to be on the early shortlist.

But if you ask former Crystal Palace chief turned TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, Rangers ought to be considering veteran Warnock for the job.

“I would advocate for Neil, even at the stage he’s at of his career. He’s 72 years young, he’s not 72 years old. Knowing Neil as I know him, I know he would kick backside and take numbers up there,” Jordan said.

“I know he would concentrate minds, I know that he would get the fans on side. I know that Warnock could go and do that job in his sleep. I know that he could lift them, whether he could overtake Celtic would be a different matter, but he could get them closer.

“This guy could go and straighten Rangers out. They don’t need stability, they need outcomes. Neil can get them into a better place and build them into a better place.”