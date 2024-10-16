Getty Images

Leeds United Under-21s forward Luca Thomas has been training with York City ahead of a potential loan move to join the Minstermen this month.

City are keen to do a deal before this weekend's fixture against Ebbsfleet United and currently sit third in the National League table.

The club have spent the past eight seasons outside the Football League having last been a member of the 92 in May 2016. This season, the team led by Adam Hinshelwood has won seven of their opening 13 league fixtures, losing just once.

Thomas, meanwhile, has scored eight for Leeds' youngsters this season after cameoing with the senior squad during pre-season. The 20-year-old has netted five times in four PL2 appearances, twice in the National League Cup and once in the Premier League Cup, including a brace in each of his last two fixtures.

Hinshelwood confirmed to local reporters on Wednesday that Thomas had been training with his side, with a view to completing a loan deal for the attacker whose Elland Road contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Leeds are likely to prefer a short-term loan deal in order to permit Thomas to join a Football League club in January, if his progress indicates he would be better challenged above the fifth tier.