Leeds United winger Dan James is pleased work on his finishing in training is paying off after his latest Whites goal against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Welsh winger opened the scoring at Ewood Park during the first-half in what was a sodden, but intense encounter between Leeds and an ambitious Blackburn side. Conditions in Lancashire were not kind to those 7,000 travelling fans who had made the short trip across the Pennines ahead of Saturday's 12:30pm kick-off, but spirits were not dampened by the downpour as Leeds took home all three points.

James applauded the away end's loyalty, telling the YEP: "You can't beat it. Coming out [of the tunnel] and looking to your right, having the full stand was amazing. It felt like a home game today."

"Massive credit to them for all coming," the Leeds man said.

The 26-year-old has hit a purple patch in front of goal lately and was pleased to score his seventh of the campaign before the halfway mark in 2023/24 - already his most prolific season tally to date.

"It's something that I work on all time," the Wales international said of his finishing. "Hard and low is always something that I try. It's hard for the 'keeper to get down there.

"Think it went through his legs today as well, which always makes it a little bit harder."

James' strike was followed up by a Crysencio Summerville clincher during the second half, the Dutchman lifting the ball over goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt before celebrating in front of the away support.