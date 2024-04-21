In-form Leeds United under-21s attacker declares clear Whites aim with penalties view

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nineteen-year-old Whites forward Luca Thomas helped himself to a brace in Friday night’s Premier League Two clash at Newcastle United’s under-21s to see Scott Gardner’s side to a 2-0 success and second win in five days.

United’s under-21s approached last Monday’s league hosting of Derby County’s youngsters sat bottom of the table but with games in hand and the quick six-points return has taken Leeds five places up the table with two games to go.

The Whites youngsters will make a quick return to action at home to Everton on Monday, ahead of which Thomas has signalled the clear intent to finish strongly with confident backing in his young side.

STRONG ENDING: From Leeds United's under-21s, pictured above as Joe Snowdon, centre, celebrates netting in Monday's 3-0 victory against Derby County's under-21s at Thorp Arch. Picture by LUFC.

"We're really happy,” said Thomas to LUTV, assessing Friday’s triumph. “In the last few months we haven't got the results we've liked but we knew we wanted to finish the season strong. We had a lot of young lads today and the last few months as well so to do what we did the last couple of games, clean sheet, five goals, I think we are really happy.

"We are buzzing, I think with these two games, I think it helps massively. We know we can do it. I know we haven't got all the results like I said but we know we can do it and we have just got to keep on with the game plan, just keep backing ourselves and we can definitely finish as strong as we can."