Impressive Leeds United boost expected upon date against league high-flyers

Jesse Marsch's side will take on Sociedad in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road for the first of two home friendlies against European opposition in the space of six days. Leeds will also host French outfit AS Monaco next Wednesday evening ahead of the Premier League return at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28 in the first game back after the World Cup break.

Tonight's visitors Sociedad are flying high in third place in the La Liga table, behind only top two Barcelona and Real Madrid, yet Leeds are considered favourites in this evening's friendly. The Whites - who sit 15th in the Premier League table - are only marginally bigger than evens with the bookmakers at a best-priced 23-20 whereas Sociedad are almost 2-1 at 19-10. The draw is on offer at 5-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 1-1 stalemate is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 13-2, followed by a 2-1 triumph for Leeds at 8s although Sociedad at the only 9s to win by the same score. A 2-2 draw is also on offer at 9s.