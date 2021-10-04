The Whites earned their first Premier League victory of the season on Saturday afternoon at the seventh attempt in front of a packed out crowd at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa was boosted by the return of the centre-back from the Thorp Arch treatment room after another short spell on the sidelines and his impact was felt immediately.

Llorente bagged the only goal of the game in what was a dominant display from the hosts in LS11, toppling Watford 1-0 which resulted in the sacking of visiting head coach Xisco Munoz.

The 28-year-old provided a clever reaction finish from a second ball at a corner in the 18th minute to hand Leeds all three points and kickstart the campaign ahead of the current October international break.

The Spaniard was voted the club's man of the match on social media by supporters and sent a message of thanks to fans following his stunning return to on-pitch action.

"Impossible to imagine a better return," Llorente wrote following the victory over the Hornets in West Yorkshire.

"Happy to come back, happy to win and happy to score!!! Incredible to feel your great support in each game."

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente celebrates at Elland Road. Pic: Simon Hulme

Llorente also hailed a "good feeling" after the win, believing Leeds fully deserved to finally land a first three-point haul of the 2021/22 season.

"It was a good feeling. I think the team deserves this win," Llorente reflected post-match.

"We didn't have much luck so in this match the team had to give everything. I try to give good passes from the back to my partners so in the attack I try to score goals. I am lucky today. I am happy to help the team.

"In the second half I think we can score more goals but what is important is creating the opportunities.

"This match was a win but the season is very long. We have to continue to keep going and to prepare for the next match."

Asked about his match-winning goal, he said: "I found the ball near me and I didn't think, I just kicked it and have luck. We are happy with the result and we keep improving."