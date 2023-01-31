Whites defender Llorente has joined Jose Mourinho’s Serie A side on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the campaign. It is expected that Roma will exercise their option to purchase the defender outright, putting an end to Llorente’s Elland Road stay after 59 appearances and four goals over two years.

The 29-year-old joined Leeds for £18m from Real Sociedad in September 2020 but the Spaniard was down the Whites centre-back pecking order and says he needed no hesitation to make the switch to Serie A. Llorente has also issued a message of thanks to United’s fans – promising to support the team from afar – but admits it would be “impossible” to find a better place to play football than Rome.

“When the opportunity to come to Roma arose, I didn't think twice,” said Llorente to asroma.com. “Being here represents a big step forward for my career and I want to make the most of this opportunity. Rome is beautiful, a spectacular city, I think it's almost impossible to find a better place to play football. Roma are fighting on all fronts to do something important and I'm ready to give my contribution."

WHITES RAID: For AS Roma under boss José Mourinho, above. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images.

Taking to his social media pages, Llorente wrote: “I only have words of gratitude towards Leeds and their fans. Thank you for being by my side at all times! I wish you all the best for the remainder of the season. I will cheer you up from distance!”