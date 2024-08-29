Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his latest team news.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is missing two of his senior attackers for the Hull City game and will make late decisions on the availability of a pair of new signings.

Both Patrick Bamford and Daniel James will sit out the Elland Road clash with the Tigers, the former having already missed the Sheffield Wednesday game with a hamstring problem and the latter having picked up a fresh niggle.

Farke said: "We'll see, we'll make some late decisions," he said. "There are one or two injury question marks. Patrick will definitely miss, just available on the other side of the international break and DJ sadly has a hamstring problem, a minor injury. He won't travel with the Wales squad. I hope to have him back for the Burnley game."

Leeds bolstered Farke's attacking options in the past week with the arrival of £10m Largie Ramazani from Almeria and loanee signing Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur.

The wing pair could see their first taste of Elland Road action in Saturday's game, even if Farke has urged caution over burdening them with instant expectation.

"We have in the offensive positions a few question marks and it's good we had a full training week with Manor and Largie," he said. "How much they'll be involved we'll see, we have two more days to prepare them and then take a late decision.

“Largie played one game for his former club already this season, Manor was involved in four friendlies with Spurs. In terms of fitness I would say they're not too far away but I don't expect them to cut the league into pieces, so a late decision."

Farke says Ramazani will need time to grow into the role of replacing Crysencio Summerville and though Solomon has more experience and has proven himself in English football, he too needs to be shown patience.

"Manor is proven on this level, proven his worth in Champions League games, for Fulham he was excellent on Premier League level," said the German. "Sadly he had a difficult year in terms of injuries. We give him time to reach full fitness.

“We'll work with them on the training pitch and give them time to adapt, they will feel my patience and backing. The sooner they deliver the better but we have to work to improve our squad and we try to do it in the next two days."