JUST IMAGINE - Pascal Struijk, right, has been picturing what it would be like to score for Leeds United in front of the fans. Pic: Getty

Having played out the vast majority of his Whites career behind closed doors and only experienced seven minutes of football in a packed Elland Road to date, the 22-year-old defender has been giving the prospect of full stadia a lot of thinking.

“I haven’t played too much with fans so I think for me it will be another test as well because most of the games I played last year were without any fans,” he told the YEP.

“But I did manage to play a couple of games, at Ajax there were a lot of fans and Blackburn as well and it was really good to hear them sing and support us because I think it will give us a big boost.

“I have been in the stadium watching other games and the crowd just brings a different energy with them that supports the Leeds team and brings them another level up.”

Struijk and his team-mates will be backed by around 3,000 Leeds fans at Old Trafford on Saturday, before an emotional reunion with a capacity Elland Road a week later when Everton visit.

Excitement, rather than nerves, is what Struijk is feeling.

He’s been picturing what it would be like to play and win in the Premier League in front of tens of thousands and his thoughts have even strayed to goalscoring.

“I can’t wait to play and see how it is to get everyone behind you,” he said. “Imagine scoring a goal and having everyone behind you, the confidence you must have is probably through the roof.