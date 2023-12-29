'I'm told' - Leeds United linked with new transfer target

Leeds United's Elland Road.

Leeds United are back in action tonight (Friday) when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom. Just one place and six points separate the two teams at this stage, and Leeds need to prove they can stand up to big tests away from home.

Daniel Farke's men suffered a defeat to Preston last time out, losing ground on the top two, and it won't be any easier at The Hawthorns. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.

Brooks 'interest'

Leeds are said to be interested in a loan move for AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks. That's according to TalkSport's Sam Matterface, who has said: “Yeah, two of the high-flyers in that division, Southampton and Leeds United. I’m told that Leeds are planning quite a busy January in order to ensure that they can get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“Brooks hasn’t played much football this season, certainly not as much as he would’ve expected to, so I think he’ll be looking to go out and try and get some game time under his belt because, of course, Wales have got these crucial playoff games for a place at the European Championships coming up.”

Corberan praise

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has been praising Leeds ahead of Friday night's clash. "Without any type of doubt, Leeds is one of the best squads in the Championship. "Especially the attacking part of the team, with players who have played in the Premier League. If you analyse Daniel James, he was playing for Manchester United. [Crysencio] Summerville has made an impact in the Premier League, [Wilfried] Gnonto too. [Georginio] Rutter made an impact in the Bundesliga.

"They brought in [Joel] Piroe, who has been one of the most important strikers in the last two years in the Championship. They signed two very good midfielders in [Ethan] Ampadu and [Glen] Kamara. After, they brought in [Joe] Rodon who was another player in the Premier League. They keep Pascal [Struijk] who is another Premier League player too.

