'I'm sure' - Pep Guardiola on possible Leeds United 'reunion' for Kalvin Phillips

Phillips’ former club Leeds will line up against City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon as the two sides lock horns in search of very different aims at opposite ends of the Premier League table. Fourth-bottom Leeds are only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference with just four games left whilst City sit top of the pile and a point clear of Arsenal in the title race and with a game in hand on the Gunners.

Phillips was only brought on as an 89th-minute substitute for Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to West Ham United having stayed on the bench for City’s last two games but Guardiola has issued a confident stance on the midfielder in the event that he is called for.

Pressed on whether Phillips would be keen to face his former club, Guardiola declared: "I'm sure he will be. He is always ready just as every player is ready. We arrive at the end of the season and the doctors, physios, sports scientists make an incredible job to have the players fit and available. We arrive with almost all the players ready, it's really important."

CONFIDENCE: In Kalvin Phillips, right, from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, left. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.