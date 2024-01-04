Crysencio Summerville has scored 12 Championship goals already this season as Leeds United push for promotion back to the Premier League

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has poured fuel on the speculation surrounding Crysencio Summerville’s future at Leeds United. Summerville has been one of Leeds’ brightest and most creative players this season bagging 12 goals and six assists to help the club towards the top of the Championship table.

However, it seems his sublime performances have not gone unnoticed and Premier League clubs are already beginning to be linked to the Dutchman’s signature this month. Newcastle United are the first side said to be interested, with Football Transfers claiming earlier this week that the Magpies have had a long-standing interest in the winger, having monitored his situation in the summer transfer window.

Leeds are unlikely to want to part ways with their star man, though, particularly as they push for promotion back to the Premier League. As such, if Newcastle are to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old and make a bid, United would more than likely place a rather large price tag on Summerville, who is said to be worth somewhere in the region of £25m.

“I’m starting to hear whispers about Crysencio Summerville,” Hutton said in an interview with Football Insider. “Could he be on the move?

“So, I don’t think Leeds will want to lose too many high-profile players, especially now. They’re seven points off second place and Southampton are really pushing too, so it will be interesting. I don’t think they’ll want to lose any of their top players unless they have to.”