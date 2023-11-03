Leeds news you can trust since 1890
"I'm happy" - Willy Gnonto makes exciting Leeds United prediction and declares own Whites aim

Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has made an exciting prediction about a Leeds United teammate and declared his own Whites aim to help.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
United’s Italian international teenager Gnonto has formed a strong friendship with Dutch under-21s star Crysencio Summerville who has lit up the early stages of this season’s Championship with both goals and assists. Summerville already has ten goal contributions to his name but Gnonto says he is not surprised by his good mate’s return and is confident there is even more to come.

Despite being just 19 years old, Gnonto has also declared his own intent to provide help and guidance to Summerville and Leeds along the way.

"I think he's a great player, a great talent,” said Gnonto of Summerville to LUTV. "But I'm not really surprised. I feel like he can do even more than this. He has the quality to do it – a good mindset. He's good both mentally and physically now so I just want him to keep going and if I can help him I am happy to do it."

HELPING HAND: Whites ace Willy Gnonto, left, celebrating with Leeds United team mate and goalscorer Crysencio Summerville, right, during the 4-1 romp against Championship visitors Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.HELPING HAND: Whites ace Willy Gnonto, left, celebrating with Leeds United team mate and goalscorer Crysencio Summerville, right, during the 4-1 romp against Championship visitors Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Asked whether he could be an experienced player who people turned to for guidance, Gnonto smiled: "I feel like I'm only 19 but I have experienced so many things in my career so far. I just try to put my qualities to help the team and that's what I want to do so if I can help both on the pitch and in the dressing room, everywhere then I'm just happy to do it."

