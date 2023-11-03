Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has made an exciting prediction about a Leeds United teammate and declared his own Whites aim to help.

United’s Italian international teenager Gnonto has formed a strong friendship with Dutch under-21s star Crysencio Summerville who has lit up the early stages of this season’s Championship with both goals and assists. Summerville already has ten goal contributions to his name but Gnonto says he is not surprised by his good mate’s return and is confident there is even more to come.

Despite being just 19 years old, Gnonto has also declared his own intent to provide help and guidance to Summerville and Leeds along the way.

"I think he's a great player, a great talent,” said Gnonto of Summerville to LUTV. "But I'm not really surprised. I feel like he can do even more than this. He has the quality to do it – a good mindset. He's good both mentally and physically now so I just want him to keep going and if I can help him I am happy to do it."

HELPING HAND: Whites ace Willy Gnonto, left, celebrating with Leeds United team mate and goalscorer Crysencio Summerville, right, during the 4-1 romp against Championship visitors Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.