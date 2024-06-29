Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer news

The start of pre-season is just around the corner now for Leeds United and it won't be too long before Daniel Farke's side are back in action. The Whites have announced two friendlies with games against Harrogate Town and Valencia to come before the opening game of the season against Portsmouth, which is now just six weeks away.

There's still so many questions that need answering before now and then, though, and most of them revolve around the summer transfer window. A host of key men have been linked away from the club and while some sales are expected, the club will be doing all they can to keep most of Farke's squad intact.

Leeds will need to make additions before the start of the season, too, with their backline looking particularly threadbare at this moment in time. With the transfer window in mind, the YEP round-up some of the latest Leeds United news.

Meslier 'stance' revealed

Illan Meslier is said to be ‘enthusiastic’ about the possibility of joining Ligue 1 giants Marseille this summer. That's according to a report by French outlet La Provence, that also claims Marseille are not the only club interested in signing the goalkeeper this summer.

Talks are said to have taken place between Meslier and Marseille but conversations are thought to be at a preliminary stage with Leeds yet to receive an official approach. Meslier has spent five years in England with United, making 175 appearances and representing the club in both the Premier League and the Championship.

He has kept 51 clean sheets in that time with the 19 he secured over the regular Championship season being enough for him to win the league's golden glove award.

Godfrey on the move

Former Leeds United Ben Godfrey has left Everton to sign for Serie A club Atalanta for an undisclosed fee, said to around £11m plus add ons. The Whites were strongly linked with a move for the defender in January with the club looking to reunite Godfrey with Daniel Farke following their successful period at Norwich City together.

However, Leeds won't be returning for the 26-year-old this summer after seeing him link up with the Europa League winners, who will be competing in the Champions League this season.