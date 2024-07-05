Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds United star Illan Meslier continues to be linked with a move away from Leeds United after an impressive season of last. After a tricky end to the Premier League campaign, the Frenchman reclaimed his reputation as a young goalkeeper who has the ability to compete at the top level.

Meslier burst onto the scene with Leeds in 2018 and took the Premier League in his stride, but it hasn’t always been plain sailing. he had to prove himself again last season, and after doing so, he is said to be attracting attention from clubs outside England. With that in mind, we have rounded up the transfer latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest links

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meslier’s home country club Olympique Marseille are reportedly interested in snapping up the 24-year-old this summer. According to La Provence, Roberto de Zerbi is keen on landing Meslier to replace Pau Lopez, the current starting goalkeeper. Lopez is being linked with a move to Como in Italy.

The report claims Meslier can ‘happily imagine’ himself in the South of France, but the finances behind a deal could make things difficult. It has been reported that Leeds want at least £20million to sell their starting goalkeeper, and that would be a big investment for Marseille. The French club’s record spend is £27million, while they have only ever spent more £20million or more on a single player three times. Meslier is currently under contract until the summer of 2026.

What Meslier has said

Meslier hasn’t said much about his future, but he did give an interview to The Guardian in May. Asked about his young start at Elland Road, he said: “At that moment, at such a young age, you don’t realise what’s happening. It’s only later that you start to realise it was something very great. I’m very grateful to have received this opportunity. To play in goal for Leeds at 20 is something very rare.”

On his tough end to the Premier League campaign, he added: “One year later I can see I was very exposed. I tried to help the team more than I should. When you’re in this situation you have to understand you cannot do more than your position allows you to do. It was a dark moment, it was difficult. But I’ve learned a lot and I’m very grateful that, from the first day, I felt a huge trust Daniel [Farke] has in me. I felt very happy. Now I want to give something back to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Farke has said about Meslier

Leeds boss Farke is clearly a big fan of Meslier’s, regularly using the term ‘world-class’ to describe his performances. Farke said after a game in March: “There was one big chance when Illan [Meslier] made a world-class save but apart from this we were pretty much in control.”