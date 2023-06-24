Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca

Illan Meslier reveals his footballing dream and most beautiful Leeds United moment

Whites keeper Illan Meslier has revealed his footballing dream and reflected on his most beautiful Leeds United emotion.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Meslier is currently away with the France under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros, to which the keeper arrived following an awful end to the Premier League season with Leeds. Meslier had been first choice Whites keeper since being handed his big chance back in February 2020 but new boss Sam Allardyce dropped the 23-year-old for the last four games of the 2022-23 campaign following a string of errors in goal.

The experienced Joel Robles instead took his place between the sticks but Leeds were ultimately relegated to the Premier League just three years after winning promotion as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meslier, though, says that sealing promotion and also last October’s 2-1 victory at Liverpool are the most beautiful emotions of his career, the shock Anfield triumph arriving after a series of brilliant stops from the French keeper.

BIG SAVE: Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier thwarts Darwin Nunez in October's 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.BIG SAVE: Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier thwarts Darwin Nunez in October's 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
BIG SAVE: Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier thwarts Darwin Nunez in October's 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

“The rise in the Premier League was an extraordinary moment,” said Meslier in a feature with the France Football Federation, asked for the most beautiful emotion of his career so far.

"There is also this year's match at Anfield Road against Liverpool where we won in the last minutes and where I achieved a very good performance. When we come out of this type of encounter, we think back to our journey and everything we have experienced, which has brought us to this precise moment. Winning in this mythical stadium and facing such players is exhilarating.”

Pressed on what was his biggest footballing dream, Meslier declared before laughing: “Win the Champions League and the World Cup. Why not the same year, see you in 2026!”

Related topics:Illan MeslierPremier LeagueFranceSam AllardyceLiverpoolMarcelo Bielsa