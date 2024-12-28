'I'm just' - Illan Meslier makes wild Leeds United declaration with Whites admission
Whites stopper Illan Meslier has declared Leeds United’s latest task as “wild” with an admission about his role between the sticks.
Leeds no 1 Meslier continued his run of starting every Championship game this term when lining up for Boxing Day evening’s 8pm kick-off at Stoke City in which a 2-0 win for Daniel Farke’s side took them top of the division.
The Whites keeper, though, and his Leeds teammates were barely visible to those in the stands amid thick mist and fog at the bet365 Stadium which prompted a chant from the away end of “we’re Leeds United, we can’t see a thing”.
Meslier saw enough to pull off an important save to deny Lewis Koumas from point-blank range with the game goalless in the early stages, after which his Whites went on to completely dominate the Potters.
Taking to his Instagram page, Meslier saluted the victory with a message of congratulations to his teammates but with a declaration that playing in such conditions was “wild”.
The Whites keeper was barely troubled after his early save from Koumas but quipped that he was just “hoping” his passes and clearances were to a Leeds teammate in the thick fog.
Taking to his Instagram story, Meslier posted a photograph of himself barely visible in the Stoke fog together with the words: “Playing football in this fog is wild - I’m just passing the ball and hoping it’s to a teammate.”
The Frenchman attached a laughing face emoji to his understandable statement.
In a separate post, Meslier wrote: “Last night was a foggy and victorious evening. Well done to the team.”
