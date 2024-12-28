Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites keeper Illan Meslier has made a wild admission.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites stopper Illan Meslier has declared Leeds United’s latest task as “wild” with an admission about his role between the sticks.

Leeds no 1 Meslier continued his run of starting every Championship game this term when lining up for Boxing Day evening’s 8pm kick-off at Stoke City in which a 2-0 win for Daniel Farke’s side took them top of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites keeper, though, and his Leeds teammates were barely visible to those in the stands amid thick mist and fog at the bet365 Stadium which prompted a chant from the away end of “we’re Leeds United, we can’t see a thing”.

Meslier saw enough to pull off an important save to deny Lewis Koumas from point-blank range with the game goalless in the early stages, after which his Whites went on to completely dominate the Potters.

Taking to his Instagram page, Meslier saluted the victory with a message of congratulations to his teammates but with a declaration that playing in such conditions was “wild”.

The Whites keeper was barely troubled after his early save from Koumas but quipped that he was just “hoping” his passes and clearances were to a Leeds teammate in the thick fog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to his Instagram story, Meslier posted a photograph of himself barely visible in the Stoke fog together with the words: “Playing football in this fog is wild - I’m just passing the ball and hoping it’s to a teammate.”

The Frenchman attached a laughing face emoji to his understandable statement.

In a separate post, Meslier wrote: “Last night was a foggy and victorious evening. Well done to the team.”