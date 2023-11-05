Illan Meslier issues very confident Leeds United message and makes brilliant save admission
Third-placed Leeds impressed throughout en route to taking a 1-0 victory from Friday night’s clash at Championship leaders Leicester City who started the game 14 points clear of the Whites following 13 wins from 14 games. Meslier, though, said his side felt “big confidence” at the King Power and has highlighted how Leicester failed to muster a single shot on target until the 95th minute.
That solitary effort via a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall header looked destined to draw the Foxes level only for Meslier to produce an outstanding save as he clawed Dewsbury-Hall’s attempt away from underneath the crossbar.
Speaking post-match to LUTV, Meslier declared that staying focused until the very end was key and eventually admitted that he had quickly checked out replays of his incredible piece of play.
"It was difficult for me because I didn't make one save in the game,” said Meslier to LUTV, pressed on what happened with his wonder-save. "I was just preparing myself to make one but I didn't know when it will arrive. He arrived at the end in the 95th minute, maybe 96th and I am more than happy because we can keep the win and the clean sheet especially.
"A few times they were in position to shoot but we just blocked the shots so I was always on the line and trying to help the team until the end. When we say it is important to stay focused until the end, that's why. I am just super happy that we could come back to Leeds with three points."
Asked post-match how many times he had watched it back, Meslier smiled and eventually admitted: “A few times. I don't know exactly, a few times.
"I'm happy. I think we had a good team, good energy and we felt very well in the game with big confidence. It's the leaders of the league so obviously we wanted to get a big result and not just suffer. We played very well, especially in the first half. The second half was more difficult because they just pressed the gas to try to equalise, especially after we scored. It's a very important win and also a clean sheet so we are more than happy."