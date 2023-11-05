Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds impressed throughout en route to taking a 1-0 victory from Friday night’s clash at Championship leaders Leicester City who started the game 14 points clear of the Whites following 13 wins from 14 games. Meslier, though, said his side felt “big confidence” at the King Power and has highlighted how Leicester failed to muster a single shot on target until the 95th minute.

That solitary effort via a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall header looked destined to draw the Foxes level only for Meslier to produce an outstanding save as he clawed Dewsbury-Hall’s attempt away from underneath the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Meslier declared that staying focused until the very end was key and eventually admitted that he had quickly checked out replays of his incredible piece of play.

WONDER SAVE: Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier somehow keeps out Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's header in the 95th minute of Friday night's 1-0 Championship victory at Leicester City. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"It was difficult for me because I didn't make one save in the game,” said Meslier to LUTV, pressed on what happened with his wonder-save. "I was just preparing myself to make one but I didn't know when it will arrive. He arrived at the end in the 95th minute, maybe 96th and I am more than happy because we can keep the win and the clean sheet especially.

"A few times they were in position to shoot but we just blocked the shots so I was always on the line and trying to help the team until the end. When we say it is important to stay focused until the end, that's why. I am just super happy that we could come back to Leeds with three points."

Asked post-match how many times he had watched it back, Meslier smiled and eventually admitted: “A few times. I don't know exactly, a few times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad