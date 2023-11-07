Illan Meslier hails Leeds United men as keeper declares key to success and happiness with Whites
Whites ‘keeper Meslier’s outstanding late save in Friday night’s clash at Championship leaders Leicester City enabled Daniel Farke’s side to leave with a 1-0 victory after Georginio Rutter’s close-range strike shortly before the hour mark.
Meslier was dropped for United’s last four games of last season as Leeds went down but the 23-year-old Frenchman has played every minute of every league game under new boss Daniel Farke and already has six clean sheets for the new campaign.
The latest of those clean sheets at Leicester left Meslier beaming but the Whites no 1 has been quick to hail the work of his teammates, including Farke’s five substitutes brought off the bench. A team ethic of the whole group digging in to work together says Meslier is the key to success.
Asked by LUTV about the work put in by the players in front of him, Meslier declared: "Absolutely. I am very happy because it's the job of 11 starters and also all the bench, all the team because we all stick together. Even the guys who came from the bench helped us a lot. Everyone put the effort in to maintain this result. It's not only one player. It's everyone."