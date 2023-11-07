Illan Meslier hails Leeds United men as keeper declares key to success and happiness with Whites

Illan Meslier has hailed a group of Leeds United players who are not even in the team upon declaring his Whites happiness and key to success.

Whites ‘keeper Meslier’s outstanding late save in Friday night’s clash at Championship leaders Leicester City enabled Daniel Farke’s side to leave with a 1-0 victory after Georginio Rutter’s close-range strike shortly before the hour mark.

Meslier was dropped for United’s last four games of last season as Leeds went down but the 23-year-old Frenchman has played every minute of every league game under new boss Daniel Farke and already has six clean sheets for the new campaign.

The latest of those clean sheets at Leicester left Meslier beaming but the Whites no 1 has been quick to hail the work of his teammates, including Farke’s five substitutes brought off the bench. A team ethic of the whole group digging in to work together says Meslier is the key to success.

WHITES UNITY: Hailed by Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier as the Frenchman celebrates Friday night's 1-0 victory at Championship leaders Leicester City in which he played a pivotal role. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.