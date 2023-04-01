Paul Merson is tipping Leeds United to stay up this season despite their 4-1 loss to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites trailed 1-0 at the break after Gabriel Jesus scored from the penalty spot but Merson felt that came against the run of play after Luke Ayling had made contact with the forward inside the area.

A second goal from Jesus 10 minutes into the second half made it 3-0 after former Leeds loanee Ben White struck on 47 minutes.

Rasmus Kristensen pulled a goal back for the visitors but any hopes of a fightback were quashed when Granit Xhaka wrapped up the points for the hosts with six minutes to go - as Arsenal restored their eight-point lead at the summit of the table after Man City’s 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool earlier in the day.

The result leaves Leeds just one point above Leicester City in 18th and two points above West Ham in 19th, with the Hammers holding two games in hand over the sides above them.

Leeds face a big week as they welcome both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace to Elland Road. And speaking after watching the Whites lose to Arsenal, Merson is tipping them to pick up three points agaisnt Forest on Tuesday and to stay in the Premier League.

He said: "I'd be shocked if they went down and I'd surprised if they didn't beat Forest at Elland Road.

“If they play with the pace they do, Forest will not be able to live with them. And with Forest's away record, it is a big game for Leeds in midweek."

Leeds could be in the bottom three by the time they play Forest on Tuesday, as West Ham and Everton are still to play in this round of games.