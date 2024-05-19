Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds United rival is backing the Whites.

Leeds United will have a former rival amongst their backers in next Sunday’s play-off final amid “quality” praise for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Defender Curtis Davies faced the Whites 16 times with either Luton Town, West Brom, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Hull City or Derby County but is taking on a different role amid the current Whites promotion bid.

Davies, also formerly of Aston Villa, formed part of the punditry team for Friday night’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg between Southampton and West Brom at St Mary’s in which a 3-1 victory for the Saints booked a Wembley final against Leeds.

Giving their predictions for the final, Neil Warnock played it safe in opting for a draw whilst ex-Saints star Francis Benali not surprisingly pledged his allegiance to his former team.

Davies, though, despite his many battles with the Whites, threw his support behind Leeds amid praise for Farke’s side for this season’s achievements.

"I'll have to go the other then because if Neil is being neutral and he (Benali) is going Southampton then I'll be Leeds,” declared Davies.

"I think it's going to be tough because of obviously recent history and stuff like that and Southampton are a very good team. But I'll go Leeds.”

Hailing the fact that the play-off final would feature third versus fourth, Davies said: “There was never a question of anyone else being in the top two other than those four sides.

"Obviously the points difference reflects it as well.

"When Brighton played Sheffield Wednesday the year that we went up, Brighton were goal difference away from being promoted automatically and they got beat by Sheffield Wednesday in the semi final so it doesn't necessarily matter and that is the joy of the play-offs.