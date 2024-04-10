Ilia Gruev sets fresh Leeds United target after Sunderland stalemate amid 'last games' admission
This week's short turnaround suits Leeds United as they strive to get back to winning ways, says Ilia Gruev. Daniel Farke's side have had a tough few days in the Championship, drawing 0-0 with Sunderland on Tuesday night after seeing their 15-game unbeaten streak come to end on Saturday at Coventry City.
Fortunately, those around them in the Championship title race have also stuttered, limiting the damage substantially, but Leeds will be determined to put things right this weekend against Blackburn Rovers. The Whites welcome the Lancashire outfit, who are just three points off the relegation zone, on Saturday lunchtime and they know nothing less than three points will do.
Ipswich Town face Watford this evening, while Leicester City travel to Plymouth Argyle on Friday night before the Whites face Rovers, the results of those games won't change Leeds' brief, though.
"We're very disappointed today because we wanted to win this game so much, I think also we deserved it," Gruev told LUTV after Tuesday's draw with the Black Cats. "Today we're disappointed, tomorrow maybe also, but it's a good thing on Saturday we have a new game and we can win three points.
“It was tough, they stayed very deep. We had the ball but it wasn't so easy to create big chances. We tried everything but unfortunately we don't create that many chances like usual but that's normal because it's very difficult.
"Leicester lose today so we gain one point. Of course we wanted to be this evening on top of the table because of the loss of Leicester but that's football and I think everybody knows, the fans know, you guys know, the last games are always tough. Everything can happen but we keep going and maybe this is going to be a very important point at the end."
