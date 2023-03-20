Joseph has netted on 15 occasions in PL2 this season, firing Leeds to the summit of the Division 2 table with just three games remaining. The young Whites know they will have a fight on their hands to secure automatic promotion and the second tier title, but a three-point gap at the top means it is well within their grasp.

Ahead of the international break, Leeds’ youngsters defeated Sunderland by three goals to one in front of close to 4,000 spectators at Elland Road. Joseph scored twice to bring his total for the season across all competitions to 16 in 19 appearances.

“We feel really well, the dressing room is very happy, we have three finals to play now if we want to get promoted. We're looking forward to them. Now the international break, [time to] rest, improve our weaknesses and let's keep going,” the 19-year-old said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United in action during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Asked whether he keeps one eye on the goalscoring charts, Joseph admitted: “If I'm honest, yeah. That's a real answer.”

He was also grateful to teammate Charlie Allen who picked up two assists in the 3-1 win: “Today I have to say thank you to Charlie and every teammate because Charlie was giving passes all the time.”

Joseph’s 15 league goals is the most by any player in PL2 Division 2 this season, and one short of Manchester City’s Carlos Borges’ 16 in the division above. There is a good chance the Leeds man will end the campaign as the second tier’s top scorer, which would be fitting if the team are also able to clinch top spot and automatic promotion.