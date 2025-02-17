Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has given his latest thoughts on Leeds United’s promotion bid.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has saluted his side’s progress with a Championship rival declaration but warning.

Daniel Farke’s second-placed Whites take on fourth-placed Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday night knowing that a victory would send them back into pole position and two points clear of Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds moved five points clear in top spot with Tuesday night’s 4-0 win at Watford only for the Blades to win their game in hand at home to Middlesbrough the following night before taking another three-point haul from Saturday’s clash at Luton Town.

Those wins have taken the Blades one point above Leeds but Daniel Farke’s side have a game in hand and will line up against Sunderland sat four points clear of third-placed Burnley.

Writing in his captain’s column of Monday night’s matchday programme, Ampadu saluted just what Leeds had achieved at Watford but fired a warning about what would be needed to beat Monday night’s visitors Sunderland.

Ampadu declared: “At Vicarage Road we were delighted with another emphatic league victory, backing up our league wins against Cardiff City and Coventry City. We started really brightly, and I’d be surprised if any other team goes to Vicarage Road and scores three goals in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, playing in defence at the moment, I was especially delighted to record another clean sheet and it feels like the whole team is on a great path at the moment. Nothing is decided after 32 games, though, and we have to keep this consistency going in the final 14 games of the campaign in order to achieve what we all aspire to.”

Turning attention to Monday night’s visitors Sunderland, Ampadu warned: “Tonight, we know we are coming up against one of the best teams in the league in Sunderland - as they have shown that throughout the campaign to date. They are strong in every position, and we know we need to reach our highest performance levels as a collective if we are going to take a positive result from the game, which is what we will be striving to do.”