Daniel Farke's Whites are still seeking their first victory upon life back in the country’s second tier having taken their second draw of the season in Friday night’s hosting of West Brom which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The result followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw against visiting Cardiff City and last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Birmingham City, leaving the Whites on just two points out of a possible nine.

United’s odds for promotion have consequently lengthened but Merson has refuted a suggestion that Leeds expectations might need to be altered for the current campaign amid a summer featuring a raft of exits after last season’s relegation.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Merson highlighted the importance of injured captain Liam Cooper and said that he anticipates Leeds signings before the end of the summer transfer window, all of which he thinks will lead to a minimum top-six finish.

WHITES CONFIDENCE: From Paul Merson, despite Leeds United's winless start to the new Championship season which has included two draws, the latest thanks to Luke Ayling's equaliser, above, in Friday night's 1-1 stalemate against West Brom at Elland Road. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Asked if expectations for Leeds this season would have to change slightly, Merson replied: “No, not really. Not with a crowd like that, no. They expect them to go up. For me, Leeds need a little bit of luck.

"They dominated the game yesterday (against West Brom), should have won the game, you see with the goal, the deflection. They had enough of the game and enough chances, the goalkeeper was the man of the match for the other team so it just shows you what it was like.

"They just need that little bit of luck, get in front and kick on but I'd be surprised if they weren't there or thereabouts in my opinion. I still think.

"There's a couple of players to come back, Cooper is injured, I think he's a big player for them.

"Leeds will probably sign a couple of players. But for me I still think they will be in the top six for me and if you are in the top six you have always got a chance, you get in the play-offs and then you go from there.