Ian Poveda opens up on his Leeds United exit and the words that made up his mind

Ian Poveda hopes to be able to play a key role for Sheffield Wednesday in their battle for Championship survival. The Leeds United winger joined Wednesday on transfer deadline day on a loan move that effectively brings his time with Leeds to an end, given his Elland Road contract expires this summer.

The Colombia international, who joined United in January 2020, has struggled to make his mark under Daniel Farke this season, appearing just seven times in the Championship after finding himself rooted down the Elland Road pecking order. As such, he'll be hoping to pick up more regular minutes over the final few months of the campaign under Danny Rohl, whose words on deadline day proved to be decisive in the 23-year-old's choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poveda leaves Leeds after making a total of 30 outings for the club, with his most recent coming off the bench against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last month.

"I'm happy to be here," he told the Wednesday website. "I had a meeting with the manager and for me that was the deciding factor.

"He was explaining to me his style of play and methodology in terms of playing and he said to be I was going to be an important player in his team and he wanted me to come, so I was more than happy to say yes.

"It's been a hectic day, a lot of patience and a lot of work that needed finishing off but I'm happy that it's done. I know obviously with my work rate that's a minimum to be important to the team, with goals and assists as well, I'm just excited to start playing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad