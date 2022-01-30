Ian Harte: Photo memories of a Leeds United free kick specialist

Ian Harte was the set-piece specialist whose free kicks were in a different league. David O’Leary used the term after Harte scored a crucial free-kick against Anderlecht in the Champions League in early 2001, and again when the left back tore apart Deportivo La Coruna by crashing one goal in off the crossbar and teeing up two more for Alan Smith and Rio Ferdinand. Peter Reid also lauded him for the strike which helped to stave off relegation against Arsenal towards the end of the 2002/03 season. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook