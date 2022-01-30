Enjoy these photo memories of Ian Harte in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Ian Harte: Photo memories of a Leeds United free kick specialist

'Inspirational' was the word used by two Leeds United managers to describe him.

Ian Harte was the set-piece specialist whose free kicks were in a different league. David O’Leary used the term after Harte scored a crucial free-kick against Anderlecht in the Champions League in early 2001, and again when the left back tore apart Deportivo La Coruna by crashing one goal in off the crossbar and teeing up two more for Alan Smith and Rio Ferdinand. Peter Reid also lauded him for the strike which helped to stave off relegation against Arsenal towards the end of the 2002/03 season. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Ian Harte in focus

Ian Harte challenges Wimbledon's Carl Leaburn during the Premiership clash at Selhurst Park in August 1998. The game ended 1-1.

2. Ian Harte in focus

Ian Harte jumps for joy after his goal during the Premiership clash against Southampton at Elland Road in September 1998. Leeds won 3-0.

3. Ian Harte in focus

Aston Villa's Gary Charles rises the highest to beat Ian Harte to the ball during the Premiership clash at Elland Road in September 1998. The game finished goalless.

4. Ian Harte in focus

Ian Harte celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the FA Cup fourth round clash against Portsmouth at Fratton Park in January 1999. Leeds won 5-1.

