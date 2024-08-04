Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crysencio Summerville has issued an outgoing Leeds United message with a declaration about the Whites and his wishes for the future.

Dutch winger Summerville signed for Leeds as an 18-year-old back in September 2020, joining the Whites for around £1.3m from Feyenoord.

Just under four years later, the winger sealed a switch to Premier League side West Ham United on Saturday evening for a fee in excess of £25m, leaving the Whites as the Championship's 2023-24 player of the year.

Taking to his Instagram page, Summerville issued a classy outgoing message, declaring that he couldn't have made a better decision in joining Leeds and sending his best wishes for next season and beyond.

Summerville wrote: "Dear Leeds Family. I came here as a young boy with ambitions and dreams, and faith in what LUFC could mean for my career. I can now proudly say that I couldn't make a better decision four years ago.

"My team-mates, coaches, club staff, everyone involved with the club and the powerful Leeds army have made me feel at home and got the best out of me. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you have meant for the development as a play and all the memories we shared. I'll take that with me everywhere I go and you've got a special place in my heart.

"I wish you all the best for the coming season and the future. Once again, thank you Leeds family for everything. Keep marching on together."