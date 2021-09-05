DEBUT FRUSTRATION - Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford was withdrawn after an hour against Andorra on his England debut. Pic: Getty

Bamford spent his 28th birthday toiling up front without a great deal of joy as England initially struggled to break Andorra down in a World Cup Qualifier, before securing a 4-0 win.

Gareth Southgate withdrew Bamford on the hour mark, sending on Harry Kane who netted from the spot within 10 minutes.

As Wright pointed out, Bamford made runs in search of goalscoring chances without being found on numerous occasions.

When asked if he would have been frustrated, the ITV pundit replied: "I would. Patrick looks pretty happy [at full-time], but I don't know what else you'd expect him to do but clap.

"I've played in those games where you're running and looking for those chances, the balls aren't coming when you're making good runs. I was gutted for him. As it goes on he'd have probably got something."

Wright's fellow pundit Roy Keane has backed the Leeds striker to take the debut frustration in his stride.

"He had one or two half chances," said Keane.

"Gareth isn't going to just judge him on today. It's the life of a striker. He'll bounce back no problem."

A goal in each half from Jesse Lingard, Kane's penalty and a late Bukayo Saka header secured three points for a much-changed Southgate side.

Bamford was one of 11 players to come into the line-up, his Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips dropping to the bench for the first time in 10 England outings.