Patrick Bamford has hit back at Leeds United claims with a strong personal goalscoring view, reflecting on ‘anger’ and ‘frustration’ heading into the new year.

Whites no 9 Bamford was finally handed his first start of the season in the New Year’s Day clash against Championship visitors Birmingham City in which the striker netted his first goal last April to open the scoring as part of a 3-0 success.

Six days later, Bamford then lined up for Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash at Peterborough United in which he netted a stunning 25-yard volley as part of another 3-0 victory for Daniel Farke’s side. Having gone nine months without a goal, Bamford now has two from his last two games but the 30-year-old has hit back at claims that his confidence was down.

Instead, Bamford says he was merely frustrated and angry at not starting – and says he knew he would get himself back on the scoresheet once returning to the starting XI.

"I KNEW': Patrick Bamford has issued a strong Leeds United personal goalscoring belief. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Bamford was pressed on scoring two goals in his last two games and if he felt things were now going again to which he responded: "To be honest, I never thought they weren't. Everyone says 'his confidence is down' but it wasn't. I was just frustrated or angry I wasn't starting and I knew as soon as I started that I'd score and so for me it's just been keep going until I get the chance."

Bamford was brought into the side for the New Year’s Day clash against Birmingham as boss Daniel Farke made five changes to his side which included Bamford returning to the no 9 role as Joel Piroe dropped to the bench and Georginio Rutter shifted back to playing as a no 10.

Farke then made another six changes to his team for Sunday’s cup clash at Peterborough but Bamford stayed upfront with Piroe this time replacing Rutter as the no 10. Bamford then netted a stunning goal two minutes into the second half which was sandwiched by an Ethan Ampadu brace for a 3-0 win that put Leeds in the hat for the next round.

The Whites have since been handed a home tie against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the competition which they have reached for just the second time in the last seven years. Leeds were dumped out at the third round stage for five consecutive years between 2018 and 2022 before finally progressing past Cardiff City last season following a replay as part of a small run that ended with defeat at Fulham in the fifth round.

"I actually can't remember going through the third round since I've been here,” admitted Bamford. "There was last year but before that, there's not been many. It's nice to be in the hat.