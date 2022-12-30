The 21-year-old full-back has made just two senior appearances for the Whites this season, featuring predominantly for the club’s Under-21 side. It follows a productive loan spell in the Championship with Cardiff City during the second half of 2021/22 but it appears the youngster’s development has stalled behind summer signing Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling in the pecking order.

Drameh has garnered interest from a range of clubs in the Football League and could leave permanently next month in search of regular game-time, but Marsch hopes to persuade the ex-Fulham academy product that his future still lies at Elland Road.

"So, we had Cody in [training] at the end of last year [following the expiry of his Cardiff loan]. And he wasn't convinced that this was going to be the right place for him to come back,” Marsch said in his pre-match press conference.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United inspect the pitch prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"And then he came into pre-season, and he's kind of worked through the year, played with the 21s a lot. And I think the idea of being here has grown on him a lot.

"Maybe it could have gone differently if that feeling was there from the beginning, but we're in a good place now with Cody and I like him a lot,” the head coach added.

Drameh sought a temporary switch to the Cardiff City Stadium 12 months ago which rankled with then-boss Marcelo Bielsa who perceived there to be sufficient first-team opportunities at Leeds. The right-back was vindicated in his decision to join the Bluebirds, playing regularly and performing well for Steve Morison’s side.

Since his Leeds return, the door to first-team opportunities has remained largely closed, featuring only when Kristensen and Ayling were not deemed fit enough to start against Brentford in early September, and during the team’s Carabao Cup Second Round tie with League One outfit Barnsley – also at the beginning of the campaign.

"I think he's committing to this at the highest level. We have to figure out what that means and how to continue to have him part of our group and in the long term vision, I want him to be here. Period,” Marsch said.

Every player wants playing time. When they don't get it they want to be part of it. Cody's, for me, knocking on the door, in a big way. So I think right now he just has to continue with the same mentality and keep everyday pushing to show how good he is. And he's done that.”

Drameh was not selected on the bench for Leeds’ midweek defeat to Manchester City and with the return of Tyler Adams from suspension, it seems unlikely the 21-year-old will travel with the first-team squad to St James’ Park for tomorrow’s fixture.