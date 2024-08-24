'I want' - Brenden Aaronson makes Leeds United vow and declares double Whites aim
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Returning Leeds United ace Brenden Aaronson has made a Leeds United work vow and declared his double attacking aims for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Aaronson departed Leeds on a loan exit relegation release clause last summer and spent the 2023-24 campaign with Union Berlin but the American has returned to Leeds and made a big impact in Friday night’s win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Just 24 minutes into his first league start since returning, Aaronson applied a classy finish to a sweeping Whites attack to put Farke’s side 1-0 up and en route to an impressive 2-0 victory at Hillsborough.
After just three games of the new Championship campaign, Aaronson already has two goals to his name having netted a dramatic late equaliser in the opening weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth.
Getting goals and assists, says Aaronson, is the clear double attacking aim amid a vow that he will always work hard for the team in off the ball aspects too.
Reflecting on Friday night’s victory, Aaronson said to LUTV: “It feels really good. I'm really happy with the team, happy with the way we played tonight, it was all around a great performance.
"It's always great to get a goal, especially in the position I play. I am always trying to create and score goals, so it's really good for me.
"I think for me, I am always a guy that is going to work for the team most of all, in the press or working against the ball.
"But I think I also bring a lot with the ball in creating and scoring goals ánd that's been my biggest goal this year so I want to score goals, I want to get assists and most of all help the team."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.