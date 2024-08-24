'I want' - Brenden Aaronson makes Leeds United vow and declares double Whites aim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brenden Aaronson has reflected on his role in Friday night’s win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Returning Leeds United ace Brenden Aaronson has made a Leeds United work vow and declared his double attacking aims for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Aaronson departed Leeds on a loan exit relegation release clause last summer and spent the 2023-24 campaign with Union Berlin but the American has returned to Leeds and made a big impact in Friday night’s win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Just 24 minutes into his first league start since returning, Aaronson applied a classy finish to a sweeping Whites attack to put Farke’s side 1-0 up and en route to an impressive 2-0 victory at Hillsborough.

After just three games of the new Championship campaign, Aaronson already has two goals to his name having netted a dramatic late equaliser in the opening weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Getting goals and assists, says Aaronson, is the clear double attacking aim amid a vow that he will always work hard for the team in off the ball aspects too.

Reflecting on Friday night’s victory, Aaronson said to LUTV: “It feels really good. I'm really happy with the team, happy with the way we played tonight, it was all around a great performance.

"It's always great to get a goal, especially in the position I play. I am always trying to create and score goals, so it's really good for me.

"I think for me, I am always a guy that is going to work for the team most of all, in the press or working against the ball.

"But I think I also bring a lot with the ball in creating and scoring goals ánd that's been my biggest goal this year so I want to score goals, I want to get assists and most of all help the team."