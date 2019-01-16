I spied on every opponent before games admits Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa in Spygate press conference

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told a press conference he has spied on every opponent this season and says he is prepared to make the Football League's investigation easy.

Bielsa told the press conference: "One point I would like to talk about is that I am going to make it easy for the investigation of the league.

"I will give them what they need. I assume the fact that my behaviour is observed. I observed all the rivals and we watched all the training sessions of the opponents before we played against them.

"My goal is to make the investigation easier. I don't think this will make it worse what they're looking for than what I am saying right now. By doing that I assume the possible sanctions they will give me.

"I don't want to compare my behaviour with the past. I've heard that there are other behaviours that effect the fair play but I absolutely do not want to defend myself by attacking others.

"I don't want to point to any other situation that is not linked to my responsibility.

"Regarding what I have done, what I have done is not illegal. It's not specified and it's not restrained.

"We can discuss about it. It's not seen as a good thing but it is not a violation of the law.

"I know that not everything is legal is right to do. Because you have many things that are legal but they're not right. All the wrong things that you do are not done with bad intentions."

-> FOLLOW THE LIVE BLOG HERE AS IT BREAKS

He added: "I am going to try and explain that I didn't have bad intentions or get a sporting advantage.

"I did it because it was not illegal or violating a specific law.

"Of course have a point of view but it does not mean mine is right. As Lampard said he doesn't believe I didn't have bad intentions. He believes that I violated the fair play spirit. So I have to adapt to the rules that are linked to the habits of English football.

"Nobody ignores that all professional members of football want to work in British football. We have some conclusions. We have some analysis that the Championship is the sixth biggest competition in the world.

"We have to respect the procedures. I regret the point that I am going to make now because I don't like to talk about me.

"In my job I am overexposed and I don't like being in the media too much but I think it is important to make this explanation. When you look at the opponent you are looking for specific information. You want to know the starting XI and the strategic set-up and their set-pieces.

"Those are three key things head coaches analyse. When you watch a training session from an opponent you get this information a day before a game. Obviously it's not information that can allow you to build a project to neutralise the opponent during a game.



"I'm not trying to justify my behaviour whatsoever. We cannot justify it as Lampard said. He does not accept the explanation I gave."