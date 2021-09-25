THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT - David Moyes said Leeds United and West Ham United put on a great game for a neutral but not a manager. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Moyes watched the Hammers fall behind to a first half goal from Raphinha, before a second-half fightback. Jarrod Bowen's shot cannoned off Junior Firpo to beat the impressive Illan Meslier and bring the game level and then in the 90th minute Hammers star man Michail Antonio grabbed the winner.

It was a game for the neutrals, said Moyes.

"It was a game which happens like no other," he said.

"You can see why people want to come and watch Leeds, you can get sucked into it. It was a great game of football for the neutral but not for the managers because there were chances for both sides and because of the counter attacks.

"We created lots of chances. Thankfully we got there and full credit to the players. It was a great win for us. The team will play a lot better than we did but it was a really good win for us."

West Ham's performance was affected by what Leeds did, said Moyes. The Whites took risks to attack, posed a huge threat on the counter attack and created chances that forced Lukasz Fabianski into action. Raphinha also hit the post when he had an opportunity to make it 2-0 in the first half.

Leeds might be winless after six games of the season but they deserve credit, insists the Hammers boss.

"We didn't play as well as we can but I think Leeds United are the main reason for that because they are a difficult, difficult team to play against," he said.

"I personally think Leeds deserve more credit. I personally think they are a fantastic passing team and they are very brave with their passing. When they break on you and win it back the only thing you want to do is break on them and it becomes a basketball game.

"I really think their style is unique, there are not many teams in world football with a style like that. I think they are a brilliant addition to the Premier League. If I was a supporter I'd be looking forward to watching them.