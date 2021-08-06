Leeds United defender Junior Firpo. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The 24-year-old is motivated by the prospect of becoming the club’s starting left-back in the top flight on a regular week-to-week basis – something he has failed to find in recent seasons – along with taking on the responsibility of being in the spotlight of England’s top division.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was an obvious attraction when he first heard of the Whites’ interest in acquiring his services earlier this summer – but the feeling of being wanted at Elland Road was another.

Sporting director Victor Orta has become well versed in selling the Leeds vision and Firpo is one of the latest who decided he wanted to opt in by signing on the dotted line.

Just 18 appearances across all competitions last term under boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona helped signal that a new challenge was needed for the upcoming 2021/22 season – and with suitors lining up, Leeds did a grand job in convincing him West Yorkshire was where his future was best served.

“It was not all or 100 per cent a decision [down to Bielsa] but also the style of how he plays and how he manages the team,” Firpo told Sky Sports of his £13m move to Leeds.

“It makes the decision [easy]. He wants the player to press high and be one v one all over the pitch with long distance [running] and I think it’s my style of football.

“I never want to forget Victor [Orta] too. He came to me to show me the project of the club and I think since the first time that I spoke with him I had a clear decision.”

At Barcelona, Firpo had familiarity and a certain comfort but not the involvement at first-team level to match his ambition.

He was close to joining Serie A side AC Milan on loan in January and knew he would have to depart in the current transfer window if he was to find fulfilment in playing regularly.

“It’s a little bit of both,” he said over whether he had any regrets of his lack of game time.

“It was a good [place] to learn. I played with maybe too many footballers who were the best in their positions.

“It was a great learning [period] but of course at the same time it was a little frustrating because I wanted to play more. I think I deserved to play more but they didn’t give me the chance to play.”

Firpo’s admission in playing alongside some of the best football has to offer has an element of truth.

At full-back he was stuck behind Spain captain Jordi Alba while in attack the Catalan giants boast one of the best to ever play the game - or did, anyway - in Lionel Messi.

“He’s really good. He is the best. He is amazing,” he smiled of the Argentine’s ability.

“Not only in the games but you can see all of what he can do in the training [sessions]. It’s amazing. I saw things that I’ve never seen. For me he is the best in history.”

Firpo has featured twice in pre-season under Marcelo Bielsa, once against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park and a second time against former side Real Betis at Loughborough when he bagged an assist for Patrick Bamford’s opener in Leicestershire.

His absence from both squads in the club’s flying trip to Amsterdam earlier this week sent pulses racing with left-back having been a problem position for the Whites throughout Bielsa’s reign.

He was left out as a precaution amid a knock but will hope to feature against current Europa League champions and La Liga outfit Villarreal this weekend in the final friendly of the summer before the new campaign begins.

Leeds face a huge test on the opening day of the Premier League term at arch rivals Manchester United – an encounter Firpo is looking forward to – to kick off the new term in quiet fashion.

A trip across the Pennines is no easing in for United’s new defender nor is it for his team-mates.

The Whites, though, shocked the watching world in a stunning 4-3 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in last year’s curtain raiser and will be hoping to go one step further this time around.

“Against Manchester United it’s going to be good because it’s a big club, big stadium and a nice stadium,” he said of the trip to Old Trafford next week.