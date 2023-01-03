'I love it' - Robin Koch on Leeds United regeneration plan and West Ham United task

Leeds went six and a half weeks without a Premier League game due to the World Cup break but face a third top-flight assignment in the space of eight days on Wednesday when West Ham United arrive at Elland Road for a 7.45pm kick-off.

United’s German ace Koch, though, says he is loving the demands of English football's Festive fixture schedule and quickly turned attention to a quick recharge and West Ham following a goalless draw at Newcastle United on New Year's Eve.

"I love it," smiled Koch to LUTV, asked about another big fixture quickly on the agenda. "I think for the fans it's brilliant, game after game in this time of the year. It's another tough game and we have to regenerate again now and be ready for the next one.”