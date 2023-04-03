Javi Gracia has only taken charge of two Leeds United home games since arriving in late February but remains unbeaten at Elland Road. The Spaniard orchestrated a 1-0 win over Southampton in his first match at the helm, before coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion.

As is customary at Elland Road, Leeds supporters bellow club anthem ‘Marching On Together’ in the build-up to kick-off, something Gracia revealed he loves during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"All the players try to help, in different ways: some in the starting XI, some 30 minutes off the bench, some five minutes - but they all have the same mentality.

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia celebrates after the final whistle in the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023. (Credit: PA)

"‘Marching On Together’ – it’s something I can feel it everyday here,” Gracia said, referencing his players’ collective spirit and desire to achieve their main objective of remaining in the Premier League.

Asked his thoughts on the Leeds anthem, Gracia said: “I love it, and I love it when I listen in Elland Road.

"It’s something different, it’s something I think helps our players to play better. I’m sure in the next games, the supporters will be with us. We need them.

"I don’t have doubt about the atmosphere we have in Elland Road. They are always with us. Now we have to focus on trying to do things well and the rest [will come],” the 52-year-old said.

Leeds host Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at home this week in what could prove to be a crucial few days in the Whites’ season as they battle to avoid relegation, along with several other teams, including Forest and Palace.